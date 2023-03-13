Home » News

Who Needs a Drink?

Shortgo Posted On March 13, 2023
0
0


This Article is a Portion of the “Legislative Session in Review with your Local Chamber.”

The new bar and grill liquor license law allows entertainment businesses, such as a golf range, to apply for the licenses for the first time.

“It’s going to expand the number of bar and grill licenses in Cheyenne, and we certainly need them,’’ Steenbergen said. “And we do feel like the lack of those licenses has had a cooling effect on economic development and new projects that could go in.’’




Trending Now
Postcards from the Isles with guest artist Ben Shafer, French horn & En Avant Dance Studio Dancers
Shortgo March 15, 2023
Zoning for high-density apartment complex rejected
Shortgo March 15, 2023
Read Next

You are reading
Who Needs a Drink?
Share No Comment