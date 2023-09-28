Why We Need an Immigration System Reform

One of the few things that the vast majority of our country can agree on across the board, regardless of political affiliation, is that America’s immigration system needs a reform. The current system we have in place is inefficient and creates excess costs and problems for not only individual communities, but for businesses and the economy as a whole as well. Through bipartisan Congressional cooperation and action, these issues can be remedied and the system reformed.

Go deeper: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has collaborated with over 430 business associations from all 50 states to launch the Legal Immigration Border Enforcement This Year (LIBERTY) Campaign and called upon elected officials to secure our borders and update our broken legal immigration system. They also have an extensive collection of resources, ranging from case studies of how the current immigration system is harming small businesses to links to use to get involved in the push for reform.