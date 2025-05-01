Will Congress Send Aid for Wyoming Medicaid?

Nursing homes across the country are preparing to make some drastic changes with proposed Medicaid cuts popping up in Congress. Under these policies, some states would lose federal Medicaid funding altogether or drastically reduce eligibility.

By the numbers: According to data released by Axios, 59.1% of Wyoming nursing home residents relied on Medicaid in 2022, slightly above the national average of 56.4%. Proposed Medicaid cuts could have a serious impact on elderly Wyomingites who depend on this support to manage high medical costs—ensuring they don’t have to exhaust their hard-earned savings to receive the care they need.

WY it Matters: With one of the fastest-growing aging populations in the nation, Wyoming is uniquely vulnerable to changes in Medicaid policy. Rural communities across the state often have fewer long-term care options, making Medicaid a critical lifeline for seniors and their families. Protecting this funding isn’t just about healthcare—it’s about preserving dignity, independence, and access to care for thousands of Wyoming residents who helped build the communities we live in today.