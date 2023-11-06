Win an Autographed Josh Allen Jersey
Our Miracle Agents are excited to announce their 3rd Annual RE/MAX Capitol Properties Miracle Giveaway!
This event offers you an opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause while also standing a chance to win some fantastic prizes. The prizes include a framed and autographed Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen jersey, Wyoming Cowboy Basketball tickets, and much more! By purchasing tickets, you can support the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, and all proceeds will go towards this great cause. You can purchase tickets online or reach out to any of our Miracle Agents directly.
The ticket prices are 1 for $10 or 6 for $50, so feel free to purchase as many as you would like. Let’s come together as a community to rally behind CMNH and make 2023 a year of hope, support, and winning smiles. Plus, the contributions will keep giving because it will help support the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation which serves our great state with their specialists helping our local families and youth. If you or someone you know has ever relied on CMNH’s resources for a child’s medical journey, you understand the profound impact provided.
Together, we can make a positive impact in the lives of children and their families. So don’t hesitate to purchase your tickets today and make a difference in the lives of those in need! Support our Cheyenne RE/MAX Capitol Properties Miracle Agents – Tammy Facemire, Rebecca Hess, Sharla Stratton, and John Facemire – in making a difference. Purchase your raffle ticket today!