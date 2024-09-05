Wind Energy is Winding Up to be a Booming Industry

Wind energy has blown us away! Now one of the fastest growing industries in the country, the future is looking good for those working in the wind energy field. Jobs are popping up across the country, and the hottest of these careers is wind turbine service technician, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicting 60% growth in this job from 2023-2033. As of right now, there are just over 11,000 wind turbine technician jobs in the country, but the predicted growth with increasing renewable energy demand is what experts are excited about.

WY We Care: At this point in time, Wyoming only has 3.1 wind energy-related jobs per 10,000 residents, but it’s worth keeping an eye on. Across the state, we have more than 2,000 wind turbines up and running. Wind energy makes up approximately 22.45% of Wyoming’s electric grid mix per 2022 data from the EIA.