Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner – Double Dubs Breaks World Record

Sydney O'Brien Posted On August 12, 2023
Weitzel’s Wings, also known as Double Dubs, has fried the previous world record held for the number of wings sold in 24 hours. Four trucks nested outside Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. here in Cheyenne on July 29. They were egg-static to announce that in just one day, they sold 48,083 wings, pulverizing the previous record by 7,873.

One fun thing: Does this news-nugget heat up your appetite for chicken? You're in cluck – one of our chamber members, Applebee's, has an all-you-can-eat wings deal for just $12.99! Don't be a chicken – strut over to Applebee's and gobble up some bottomless wings before the deal expires!




