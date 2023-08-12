Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner – Double Dubs Breaks World Record

Weitzel’s Wings, also known as Double Dubs, has fried the previous world record held for the number of wings sold in 24 hours. Four trucks nested outside Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. here in Cheyenne on July 29. They were egg-static to announce that in just one day, they sold 48,083 wings, pulverizing the previous record by 7,873.

