Winter travel through Yellowstone offers top viewing opportunities
POWELL – As brilliant rays of sunlight cleared the peaks in the east, streaming warming beams of light across the peaks surrounding Lamar Valley, the Junction Butte Pack of wolves were on the move through the snow-covered hills.
Below them, a small herd of about 30 bison tightened their ranks, preparing to protect their young, if threatened. But the 10 wolves weren’t looking to take them on this day and kept moving east through the valley.
As the pack passed near parking areas, the sound of high-speed cameras clicked and whirred. On a typical summer day, 10 wolves could have resulted in a wildlife jam halfway back to Mammoth Hot Springs. But with temperatures in the single digits and 3 inches of fresh, crunchy snow on the ground, this was hardly a typical day for tourists in Yellowstone National Park.
For most, the end of the summer season in November begins a long wait until the first Friday in May. But for adventurous souls, winter is the preferred time to visit the nation’s first national park.