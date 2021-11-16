Women’s Leadership Luncheon on December 3

The annual Women’s Leadership Luncheon will be on Friday, December 3. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Metropolitan Downtown Restaurant. The program includes the Women’s Leadership Award Ceremony and a panel of speakers featuring Senator Tara Nethercott, Auditor Kristi Racines, and Superintendent Jillian Balow.

The 2021 Women’s Leadership Nominees are:

This annual award honors a Laramie County woman who has exhibited exceptional leadership in her professional work and service to others. The winner will be announced on December 3 at the Women’s Leadership Luncheon presented by State Farm Insurance – Suzanne Cork.

To attend, please visit the Monthly Greater Cheyenne Chamber Luncheon – Women’s Leadership registration.

To learn more about Chamber events and community activities, visit CheyenneChamber.org .