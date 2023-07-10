Workforce Woes Continue

Your chamber has very few issues that we hear about more than “I need workers.” Additionally there are very few items that we work on more consistently than how to solve this problem.

Current employment numbers indicate that we are at the center of the storm in Laramie County.

unemployment rate for Laramie County in May down from 3.2 in April. Additionally our total work force population is slightly 50K+ total workforce population in January decreasing to 49,532 in May of 23.

The bottom line: It’s a tight labor market folks. Business needs to know the facts for planning and we need to keep working at the chamber to mitigate this issue as much as possible.

