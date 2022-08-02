Wyo State Museum to Host Family Day August 6th

Join the Wyoming State Museum on August 6 for “Wyoming Water,” a Family Day all about the history and future of water in our state. From 10 am until 2 pm, families and groups can enjoy a high-energy, outdoor and indoor opportunity to learn about our waterways, the animals that depend on them, and how we can all be better at conserving water.

Partners from Laramie County Conservation District, Wyoming State Geological Survey, Public Utilities Water Conservation, the Cheyenne fire department, and a local boy scout troop will provide fun water activities and educational materials for people of all ages. Take your picture with a fire truck and ask real fire fighters about their experiences. Learn about stream dynamics and riparian habitats in a Stream Simulation Trailer, and contribute to a community water gun mural. Kids can make crafts, play with sidewalk chalk, and hear presentations from a museum educator.

Like all Wyoming State Museum Family Days, this event is FREE for all ages and will feature crafts, games, and activities that bring attendees closer to the museum’s collections. Registration is free. Families can find the registration link on the website or they can register by phone at 307-630-2573.

Family Days are generously sponsored by SCHEELS in Johnstown, CO. Thanks to their support, these events are always free and open to everyone! Each month features crafts, games and activities, as well as visiting partners from the Rocky Mountain region.

The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne.

Please call 307-630-2573 for more information. Family Day fans can follow the museum’s facebook and instagram accounts to stay in the know about upcoming events: @wyomingstatemuseum.

Story by the Wyoming State Museum