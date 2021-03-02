Wyoming Based Industrial Parts Company Expands to Fort Collins

Wyoming Bearing & Supply / PT Hose and Bearing open 4th location in Fort Collins, CO

According to Trent Keller and Jamey Fifield, co-owners of Wyoming Bearing & Supply / PT Hose and Bearing and long-time Cheyenne residents a significant expansion during a pandemic was never their plan. While the parts and services provided are critical to their customers and basic community services, taking the leap into a high-cost market felt a bit like diving in headfirst.

Following the announcement and subsequent closure of several large corporate competitors, Keller and Fifield knew they needed to act swiftly to gain market share others were leaving behind. From the date a decision was made to purchase property at the exit of I25 and Mulberry, to the date of the first sale, only three months passed. The accomplishment was no small feat given the nearly 13,000 SKU’s, $1 million of inventory, and state-of-the-art equipment at each of their four locations: Cheyenne, Greeley, Ft. Collins, and Gering.

“As a small business, we face competitors with hundreds of locations and massive purchasing power, but who are mostly driven by the bottom line,” says Keller. “We have the advantage of reacting quickly, hiring the absolute best people, and allowing them to make the right business decisions for our customers.”

So, what’s next? The company currently has four dedicated team members focused strictly on developing the company’s new website with full shopping cart/customer capability, cybersecurity, and the forecast growth in Cheyenne.

Wyoming Bearing & Supply / PT Hose and Bearing provides hydraulics, bearings, motors, hoses, and other industrial equipment to customers from a wide variety of industrial and manufacturing sectors, including HVAC, sand and gravel operations, agriculture, manufacturing and robotics, oil and gas, and mining.

Wyoming Bearing & Supply | wyomingbearingsupply.com | 307-634-9000