Wyoming Chamber Celebrates Free Enterprise Victories with U.S. Chamber

Wyoming might be small in population, but we have a big voice! Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce frequently joins the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in their initiatives and legal battles alongside hundreds of other chambers and economic development groups across the country. With these joint endeavors, we see and celebrate a lot of successes for American business. Here are some of the biggest wins we’ve seen for Free Enterprise in America:

August 2024: A preliminary injunction was won against the Federal Trade Commission’s nationwide ban on employer noncompete agreements. This ruling will help ensure that companies continue to invest in employee education, training, and development. May 2024: A preliminary injunction to stop the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from implementing its credit card late fees rule was won. This rule would have punished those who pay their credit card bills on time by raising their costs to cover those who don’t. March 2024: A challenge against the National Labor Relations Board’s joint employer rule was won. Under the rule, many companies would have found themselves facing liability for workers they don’t employ and workplaces they don’t actually control. March 2024: A challenge against bank regulators’ Community Reinvestment Act rule was won. The rule would have created disincentives for banks to lend in communities that need access to credit the most. December 2023: A challenge was won against the Securities and Exchange Commission’s stock buyback rule. This victory was a successful pushback of the commission’s failure to consider the impacts its regulations would have on companies and investors. September 2023: A challenge was won against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s update to the Unfair, Deceptive, or Abusive Acts or Practices section of its examination manual. Had it been allowed to stand, the CFPB’s update would have resulted in less access to credit and financial services for many Americans. May 2023: An injunction pending appeal against the EPA’s and Army Corps of Engineers’ January 2023 Waters of the United States Rule was won. This was a victory for people who want to build things — like roads and bridges — in America.

What’s next: Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce will continue to work on vital initiatives such as these that protect free enterprise in our country. Through our work with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, we make Wyoming’s voice heard across the nation and fight for our business’s needs.