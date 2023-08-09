Wyoming Energy is Powering Up Education

Energy production in Wyoming has surpassed projections, meaning that K-12 funding has been boosted above expectations by approximately $68 million.

By the numbers: The Consensus Revenue Estimating Group projected $515 million in revenue for Wyoming’s School Foundation Program Account in the 2023 fiscal year. This number was not only met in June, three months before end of fiscal year, but it was surpassed by over $8 million. Energy improvements in the state brought in $64.6 million in federal mineral royalties that will go towards schools, and the rest of the $68 million came from leases and bonuses from state school lands.