Wyoming Hunger Initiative allocates $55,800 in infrastructure grants to anti-hunger nonprofits

CHEYENNE, WYO — First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation allocated $55,800 this week to anti-hunger nonprofit organizations for infrastructure needs through the Initiative’s second grant cycle of 2020.

Wyoming Hunger Initiative grants are intended to support infrastructure and longevity of anti-hunger organizations as well as long-term, sustainable solutions to food insecurity across the state. All funds distributed through the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation are raised privately through donations. Because of the generosity of numerous corporations and private donors, a second round of grant funding was possible in 2020.

“The mission of Wyoming Hunger Initiative is to support the existing work of anti-hunger organizations across the state,” First Lady Jennie Gordon says. “It’s important to us that we allocate resources where they will have the greatest impact, as quickly as possible.”

Over 45 entities applied for Wyoming Hunger Initiative infrastructure grants and the Foundation is proud to announce that 23 applicant requests were funded. The following organizations are December 2020 recipients:

Boys & Girls Club – Campbell County

Boys & Girls Club – Laramie County

Bread of Life Food Pantry – Johnson County

Cent$ible Nutrition – Lincoln County

Cody Cupboard – Park County

Community Food Closet – Sublette County

Feeding Laramie Valley – Albany County

Foundation for National Food Pantry – Fremont County

Glenrock Area Food Pantry – Converse County

Johnson County Friends Feeding Friends – Johnson County

King’s Portion – Converse County

Lander Valley Farmers Market – Fremont County

Needs, Inc. – Laramie County

Pinedale Community Food Basket – Sublette County

Pushroot Community Garden – Fremont County

Salvation Army – Natrona County

Salvation Army – Laramie County

The Shack – Big Horn County

Unaccompanied Students Initiative – Laramie & Natrona County

Upton Food Bank – Weston County

Wind River Grow Our Own 307 – Fremont County

Worland Community Garden – Washakie County

About Wyoming Hunger Initiative

Wyoming Hunger Initiative seeks to find and support Wyoming solutions to the challenge of food insecurity, which affects approximately 71,000 residents statewide. Launched in October 2019, Wyoming Hunger Initiative is the official initiative of Wyoming’s First Lady Jennie Gordon and is governed by the Board of Directors of the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information, visit www.nohungerwyo.org.

Contact Trista Ostrom, Chief of Staff to First Lady Jennie Gordon trista.ostrom@wyo.gov (307) 274-0365