Wyoming Hunger Initiative allocates $90,000 in May to feed families and support current infrastructure

First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation allocated $40,000 in May to anti-hunger nonprofit organizations in each of Wyoming’s 23 counties, as well as $50,000 to organizations for infrastructure needs, through the Initiative’s first-ever grant program.

The COVID-19 response funds will be directed specifically to feed families during this time of crisis. A third round of funding is planned to be distributed in June to ensure resources continue to be available to those in need.

While grassroots efforts are underway in every Wyoming county dedicated to reducing hunger and combating food insecurity, demand on resources statewide has exponentially increased due to the the current COVID-19 crisis.

“The mission of Wyoming Hunger Initiative is to support the existing work of anti-hunger organizations across the state,” First Lady Jennie Gordon said. “It’s important to us that we allocate resources where they will have the greatest impact, as quickly as possible.”

A portion of the funds will be allocated to Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies to increase support for their mobile food pantries which target areas in Wyoming where need is greatest. In May, the additional funding supported mobile food pantries in Sweetwater, Big Horn, Converse, Park, Platte, and Hot Springs counties.

For counties not visited by mobile food pantries in May, local nonprofits will receive funds to support food distribution efforts, either by a local food pantry or a supporting organization identified by the Wyoming Hunger Initiative. Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies may offer additional matching funds for partner organizations through Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.

Through its first annual grant program, Wyoming Hunger Initiative allocated $50,000 in funding for anti-hunger organizations in need of infrastructure support or equipment. The following organizations are 2020 grant recipients:

Backpack Blessings of Powell – Park County

Basin Area Food Bank – Big Horn County

Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming – Johnson County

Boys and Girls Club of Douglas – Converse County

Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County – Sweetwater County

City Park Church of Casper – Natrona County

COMEA House and Resource Center – Laramie County

Ranchester Community Cupboard – Sheridan County

Edible Prairie Project – Campbell County

Wyoming Food For Thought Project – Natrona County

Goshen HELP – Goshen County

Greybull Community Outreach Food Bank – Big Horn County

Joshua’s Storehouse – Natrona County

Laramie Soup Kitchen – Albany County

Lincoln County School District #2 Friday Food Bag Program – Lincoln County

Pinedale Community Food Basket – Sublette County

Wyoming Hunger Initiative’s efforts are made possible by generous donors, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, Rocky Mountain Power, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc., John P. Ellbogen Foundation, Mountain West Credit Union Foundation, Black Hills Energy, AT&T, Albertsons Foundation, Cowboy Skill Games, Wyoming Afterschool Alliance, Wyoming Business Alliance, Hughes Charitable Foundation, St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, Ciner of Wyoming, and numerous private donors from across the state.