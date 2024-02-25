Wyoming Legislatures are Burning the Coal

The Wyoming legislature is burning the coal (literally) to work on the budget. The Senate and house both worked well into the night hearing budget amendments and while it is not unusual for a little overtime to be spent on budget amendments and dead lines the sheer volume of this year’s activities has been exceptional.

Your Chamber is watching property tax discussions particularly closely. Wyoming pays far less than most states in this category (in fact we are among the lowest in the nation) but our cost of doing business is not necessarily in the same shape as we rank 34-48th for business environment. We are watching impact of these bills carefully and especially bills like HB203 which could have a large negative impact on business.

Other items the chamber is following help with healthcare costs, provide protection for our military facilities, child care rules and a host of other budget items. Please read through the track bill list we provide a couple times a week and see what positions we are taking to make Wyoming a better place to live work and do business. If you have any comments or questions we would love to hear from you! You can access the Trackbill report at https://www.cheyennechamber.org/legislative-updates.

Onward and Upward,

Dale G. Steenbergen

President/CEO

Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce