Wyoming middle schoolers invited to compete in National Civics Bee

Wyoming middle school students will have the opportunity to compete in the National Civics Bee for the first time this year.

Students can enter the competition by submitting an essay online at cheyennechamber.org/civic-bee before January 8. Participants will compete for prestigious prizes, including a $1,000 cash prize for the state champion.

Why it matters: The National Civics Bee encourages young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. This exciting opportunity extends to students in grades 6, 7, and 8, granting them a unique platform to demonstrate their civics knowledge.

The bottom line: The National Civics Bee in Wyoming provides middle school students with an opportunity to explore civic issues, foster responsible citizenship, and compete for valuable prizes.