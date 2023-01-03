Wyoming Senior Enlisted Induction Ceremony

The Wyoming Senior Enlisted Leader Group is hosting a Chief Master Sergeant (CMSgt) and Sergeants Major (SGM) Induction Ceremony on March 4, 2023. This ceremony is to recognize individuals who have obtained this rank within the past year.

Attaining the rank of Chief Master Sergeant and Sergeant Major is the pinnacle of an enlisted member’s career in their respective branch of service. All CMSgt’s and SGM’s are expected to serve as mentors for non-commissioned officers and junior enlisted members, and to serve as advisers to unit commanders and senior officers. By federal law, no more than 1.25% of the entire Air Force and Army’s enlisted force may hold the rank of Chief Master Sergeant or Sergeant Major.

Supporting the Wyoming Senior Enlisted Group

The Wyoming Senior Enlisted Group is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, whose goal it is to maintain the health, welfare, and morale of all Active Duty, National Guard and Reserve enlisted professional men and women in the State of Wyoming. Sponsors are needed for the Induction Ceremony on March 4. These funds are used to help improve the lives of young, enlisted men and women while honoring the newly selected Chief Master Sergeants and Sergeants Majors. If you are interested in sponsoring this event please contact Robert Merrill at treborjm@gmail.com or (325) 864-4670.