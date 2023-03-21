Wyoming Showcase at Treefort Music Fest

For the third year in a row, The Wyoming Arts Council and Treefort Music Fest have partnered to bring an official Wyoming Showcase featuring six acts from the Cowboy State to the eleventh annual festival in Boise. Festivities will take place Thursday, March 23 at Lost Grove Brewing (1026 S. La Pointe St. Boise, ID ) from 4 to 10 p.m. This event is a free, all ages event open to the public.

The six showcasing acts include: Aaron Davis and the Mystery Machine (Hoback), Jamie Hansen (Laramie), SGNY (Laramie), Box Elder (Jackson), Kayln Beasley (Cody), Reckless Rooster (Pinedale).

This partnership is part of the Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative (WIMI) to help artists perform and tour out of state, building their audiences and reach. “We’ve collaborated with Treefort in an effort to increase the region’s awareness about the incredible music being created in Wyoming,” says Kimberly Mittelstadt, Creative Arts Specialist for the Wyoming Arts Council. “As the biggest music festival in our region, showcasing at Treefort will help Wyoming musicians build their audience – something that is essential as they look to grow within and beyond our state.”

To learn more about Treefort and check out the entire lineup visit their website at: https://www.treefortmusicfest. com/. For additional information about this call, please contact Kimberly Mittelstadt, kimberly.mittelstadt@wyo.gov, or 307-274-6673.