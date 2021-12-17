Wyoming State Museum Awarded Grant to Fund Creation of Wildlife Conservation Education Trunks

The Wyoming State Museum has been awarded a grant from the Wyoming Wildlife Foundation through its Wyoming Youth for Natural Resources Grant. This generous grant will support the museum in two important ways.

First, the grant will fund the creation of two separate Wildlife Conservation Education Trunks. These trunks will teach Wyoming students about the importance of Wildlife Conservation, both at home in Wyoming and from across the globe.

Each trunk is packed with skulls, pelts, claws, antlers, and more of many amazing animals. Additionally, the trunks include animal commerce items confiscated from poachers and traffickers by the US Fish and Wildlife Service. These trunks are available free of charge to all teachers.

The grant also supports the museum by funding the shipping of these trunks to teachers across the state. The Wyoming Wildlife Foundation’s support means that the trunks can be sent to teachers who would not normally be able to pick up the trunks at the Wyoming State Museum in Cheyenne.

The Wyoming State Museum thanks the Wyoming Wildlife Foundation for their generous support of our educational mission. For more information about requesting a trunk for your school, please visit the museum website at https://wyomuseum.wyo.gov.