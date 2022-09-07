Wyoming State Museum Family Day Event Focus’s On “Buzzing Bees”

The Wyoming State Museum will host “Buzzing Bees” on September 10, from 10 am – 2 pm. Part of the museum’s monthly Family Day series, this free event welcomes groups of all ages to join in on a day of interactive learning, crafts, and games.

Participants will learn how bees take nectar and make it into honey, explore the world of beekeeping, and find out how to make their gardens more pollinator friendly. Partners include A Bee Friendly Company, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, and Cheyenne Audubon. Kids and adults alike will be able to interact with these bee experts while also creating adorable bee-themed crafts, playing games, and enjoying education talks from the museum director.

Like all Wyoming State Museum Family Days, this event is FREE for all ages and will bring attendees closer to the museum’s collections. Families can find the registration link on the museum website or they can register by phone at 307-630-2573.

Family Days are generously sponsored by SCHEELS in Johnstown, CO. Thanks to their support, these events are always free and open to everyone! Each month features crafts, games and activities, as well as visiting partners from the Rocky Mountain region.

The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne.

Please call 307-630-2573 for more information. Family Day fans can follow the museum’s Facebook and Instagram accounts to stay in the know about upcoming events: @wyomingstatemuseum.

Story by Wyoming State Museum