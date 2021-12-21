Wyoming State Museum presents Ice Age Family Day

The Wyoming State Museum will kick off 2022’s Family Day schedule with “Ice Age” on January 8, from 10 am to 2 pm.

This all-ages event will explore what life was like during the North American Ice Age, when glaciers covered huge portions of the continent in ice as tall as mountains.

Despite harsh conditions and freezing temperatures, plant and animal life thrived. With games, activities, crafts, and up-close encounters with our museum collections, kids and families will learn about Ice Age culture, ancient animals like mammoths and saber tooth tigers, the domestication of dogs, and more! Plus, meet archaeologists from the Office of the State Archaeologist and hear stories from the Laramie County Library.

In order to keep everyone safe, the museum will require timed registration to participate in this event. Families can find the registration link on the homepage of the museum website or they can go directly to the registration form. Register by phone at 307-630-2573.

Family Days are generously sponsored by SCHEELS in Johnstown, CO. Thanks to their support, these events are always free and open to everyone! Each month features crafts, games and activities, story time, as well as visiting partners from the Rocky Mountain region.

The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne.

Please call 307-630-2573 for more information. Family Day fans can follow the museum’s facebook and instagram accounts to stay in the know about upcoming events.