Wyoming State Museum Seeking Input on Facilities Plan

March 28, 2023
The Wyoming State Museum opened in its current location in the Barrett Office Building in 1951. As it approaches the 75th anniversary at that site, the museum has embarked on a study to consider what the next 75 years of the state museum might look like.

The Wyoming State Museum strives to be a point of pride for Wyoming residents and a magnet for incoming tourists. It provides an engaging visitor experience by highlighting the natural and human histories of Wyoming’s diverse 23 counties.

To help set priorities for reimagined facilities, the museum invites the public to complete a short survey by April 7th.

The survey can be found at: https://hga.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4IrNY8B5aUB6IHc




