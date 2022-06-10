Wyoming State Museum to Kickoff “Civic Season,” June 12

The Wyoming State Museum will join cultural institutions across the country to celebrate and kickoff the 2022 Civic Season, June 12.

Held annually between Juneteenth and July 4, Civic Season is a new tradition for learning and action, hosted by more than 300 cultural institutions nationwide along with the next generation shaping our nation’s future, and supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities and AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate.

Civic Season is a time for people to explore what they stand for through events, activities and resources from credible sources. Visit the Civic Season website to learn more.

The Wyoming State Museum is kicking off the season with a picnic on June 12, from 1-3 p.m. Attendees will enjoy lunch, music, and opportunities to meet a group of Cheyenne community members with diverse visions and beliefs. A variety of mini workshops will encourage participants to explore what they stand for – and learn how to amplify their voices. County Commissioner Gunnar Malm will share what he believes are our most essential duties as members of society, and the Cheyenne League of Women Voters will host an information booth.

This event is non-partisan and all people are welcome to attend. Registration is required and free. Register by phone at 307-630-2573.

The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne.

Please call 307-630-2573 for more information. Museum fans can follow the museum’s facebook and instagram accounts to stay in the know about upcoming events: @wyomingstatemuseum.

Story by Wyoming State Museum