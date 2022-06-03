Wyoming State Parks waives daily-use fees for Free Fishing Day

Angling at Wyoming’s State Parks June 4 will be a good day of fishing guaranteed.

Wyoming State Parks, in conjunction with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s “Free Fishing Day”, is waiving daily use fees at all parks/recreation areas that provide angling on June 4.

Wyoming State Park locations offering free entrance are Boysen, Buffalo Bill, Curt Gowdy, Edness K. Wilkins, Fort Phil Kearny, Glendo, Guernsey, Keyhole, Seminoe and Hawk Springs. Camping and reservation fees are not waived.

Fishing opportunities also exist at the following sites, which offer free entrance year-round; Bear River, Hot Springs, Medicine Lodge, and Sinks Canyon.

Free Fishing Day is offered annually on the first Saturday in June by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and involves lakes and reservoirs throughout the state.

All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions and stream closures remain in effect.

Story by Wyoming State Parks