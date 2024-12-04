Wyoming Versus Cheatgrass

For any of you out there who have felt cheated or irritated by the presence of cheatgrass on your land, we have some great news for you! Pending approval from the Wyoming Board of Agriculture, cheatgrass—also known as downy brome—could soon be added to the Wyoming Designated Noxious Weed List, alongside ventenata and medusahead rye.

Cheatgrass currently impacts over 5 million acres in Wyoming, with another 10 million acres at risk. This invasive weed costs the agricultural industry tens of millions of dollars annually, a figure that could surpass $100 million if left unchecked. Given agriculture’s vital role in Wyoming’s economy, managing cheatgrass is essential to protecting the livelihoods of farmers and ranchers across the state.

Fun fact: If approved, cheatgrass will become the 32nd noxious weed to join the Wyoming Designated Noxious Weed List—a small but significant step in preserving our lands and economy.