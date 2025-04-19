Wyoming’s Queen of the Slopes is Going for Gold

Home » Community

It’s snow joke – Wyoming resident Jaelin Kauf has had an avalanche of success in her skiing career. This winter, she skied into the spotlight once again after a snow-stopping performance where she claimed two world freestyle skiing titles. Hailing from Alta, Wyoming, Kauf has been a force to be reckoned with in the freestyle moguls circuit. With her high-level ski-lls, she has earned this season’s crystal globe trophy for dual moguls. She’s also secured a piste of history by accumulating the most points of this season in two mogul categories: single-skier and head-to-head duals. She’ll surely put on a peak performance when she competes in next year’s Olympics and add another Olympic medal to her collection. Congrats, Jaelin Kauf!




