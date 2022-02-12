Your Business Needs to be Watching the National Economy!

Thoughts from Dale Steenbergen –

I often hear from our members that Wyoming is somehow immune from what’s going on nationally as far as the economy is concerned. I would make the opposite argument: we are more sensitive to economic changes than some states with very diversified, behemoth economies. I will offer a couple of facts that indicate we are more reflective of the national economy than we would care to admit.

First, housing is an issue in Wyoming and housing is an issue nationwide.

Second, inflation is a serious issue in Wyoming ( Laramie County is higher than most of the state) and inflation is a problem in the rest of the country.

Third, we hear over and over again “I need workforce” thinking that we can import these workers from other states. The problem is that other states are thinking the same thing.