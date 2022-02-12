Home » Thoughts from Dale Steenbergen

Your Business Needs to be Watching the National Economy!

Shortgo Posted On February 12, 2022
Thoughts from Dale Steenbergen –

I often hear from our members that Wyoming is somehow immune from what’s going on nationally as far as the economy is concerned. I would make the opposite argument: we are more sensitive to economic changes than some states with very diversified, behemoth economies. I will offer a couple of facts that indicate we are more reflective of the national economy than we would care to admit.
First, housing is an issue in Wyoming and housing is an issue nationwide.
Second, inflation is a serious issue in Wyoming ( Laramie County is higher than most of the state) and inflation is a problem in the rest of the country.
Third, we hear over and over again “I need workforce” thinking that we can import these workers from other states. The problem is that other states are thinking the same thing.
Your chamber is working at the local, state, and national level to advocate for our economy. We are working toward better housingbetter workforce, and greater stability in Laramie County.



