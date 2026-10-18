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Drivers across Wyoming saw relief at the pump this week as local averages slipped, offering cheaper fills for commuters and long-distance travelers alike. The pullback in retail fuel prices comes amid shifting crude markets and moves by policymakers that are shaping how quickly the drops reach motorists.

Local and national prices move lower

Laramie County reported the largest weekly decline in the state, with the average price of regular gasoline falling to $4.11 per gallon on Monday — a drop of roughly 15 cents in seven days, according to AAA. Wyoming’s statewide average eased slightly to $4.45 per gallon over the same period.

Weekly averages fell across Laramie County and nationally, easing costs at the pump.

On the national front, AAA’s tracked average fell to $4.36 per gallon, down about nine cents from the previous week. Independent tracker GasBuddy, which aggregates individual station reports, put the U.S. average a bit lower at $4.30, reflecting a steeper weekly decline.

Despite the recent slide, the national gasoline price remains higher than in recent months: AAA’s figure is about 19.3 cents above last month and roughly $1.22 higher than one year ago. The nationwide average for diesel also retreated, dropping to $6.30 per gallon.

Where to find the cheapest fills in Cheyenne

Station-level reporting shows savings available for local drivers. GasBuddy users identified the lowest retail prices in Cheyenne at Moody’s Rock Stop on West Pershing Boulevard, where regular hit about $3.90, followed by Sam’s Club on Dell Range Boulevard at approximately $4.02.

Station-level reporting shows where Cheyenne drivers found the lowest retail prices.

Key fuel price snapshot (as reported Monday) Measure Price Laramie County average (regular) $4.11 / gallon Wyoming average (regular) $4.45 / gallon U.S. average (AAA) $4.36 / gallon U.S. average (GasBuddy) $4.30 / gallon U.S. average (diesel) $6.30 / gallon

Counties and broader trends

Laramie County now posts the lowest county average in Wyoming. Campbell County follows in second place at about $4.14 per gallon, narrowly under Crook County’s reported level.

Most states saw weekly price declines; gasoline and diesel fell in roughly 48 states, easing pressure for many drivers.

Recent fuel tax reductions in some states accelerated local price drops, particularly in parts of the Southeast and Midwest.

Price-cycling — a pattern where retailers repeatedly raise and lower prices — still threatens quick reversals in select markets.

Petroleum analysts point to a mix of policy and market dynamics driving the change. Recent state tax cuts helped accelerate decreases in some areas, while competitive retail pricing patterns contributed to the broader retreat. However, those same patterns can create volatility, meaning some markets could see a rebound in the days ahead.

Crude markets and inventories

Movements in crude benchmarks and stockpile decisions are influencing pump prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded lower early Monday, around $90.20 per barrel, down from the prior week, while Brent held higher near $102.47 per barrel.

U.S. commercial crude inventories ticked upward by roughly 900,000 barrels, placing supplies a bit above the five-year seasonal average. Meanwhile, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve saw a modest drawdown, dropping by about 800,000 barrels to just under 284 million barrels.

Market observers note recent announcements about emergency reserve releases and changing export flows from the Middle East as factors that have widened the gap between U.S. and international crude benchmarks. That spread is likely to support continued U.S. crude exports in the near term — a dynamic with downstream implications for refined product availability and regional pump prices.

For drivers, the immediate takeaway is practical: modest relief is here for now, but local conditions and refinery and shipping developments mean prices could fluctuate again soon. Checking station reports before you fill up will still be the fastest way to find the best local price.