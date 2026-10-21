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Major League Baseball has dropped plans to pursue Grand Teton National Park as a venue for a special game after local leaders objected, Commissioner Robert Manfred told community officials this week. The decision ends a brief controversy over whether a professional sporting event should be staged inside one of the nation’s most protected public lands.

Manfred’s response came after a joint letter from Teton County and Jackson leaders, who urged MLB to abandon the idea. The correspondence — signed by Teton County Commission Chair Mark Newcomb, Jackson Mayor Arne Jorgensen, the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce and the county clerk — framed the park as a place reserved for conservation and wildlife, not commercial spectacle.

Local leaders sent a joint letter urging MLB to abandon the proposal.

In his reply, the commissioner emphasized that MLB had been doing early-stage research on many potential locations and had not finalized any plan to hold a game in the Tetons. He stressed that the league evaluates special-event sites carefully and pointed to past efforts to leave venues in as good or better condition after events.

Manfred also acknowledged local opposition as decisive. He said MLB would not continue evaluating the park now that the community has made clear it does not welcome the proposal — a stance that, he added, would preclude bringing a game to a venue whose residents are uncomfortable with it.

What prompted the debate: Media reports that MLB had pitched the idea to the federal administration sparked concern among local officials and conservation advocates.

Media reports that MLB had pitched the idea to the federal administration sparked concern among local officials and conservation advocates. Local objections: Officials argued Grand Teton should remain focused on protecting wildlife, natural resources and ecosystem integrity rather than hosting large-scale entertainment.

Officials argued Grand Teton should remain focused on protecting wildlife, natural resources and ecosystem integrity rather than hosting large-scale entertainment. MLB’s position: The league described its review as preliminary and said it aims to minimize impacts when staging events in sensitive places.

The episode underscores a broader tension over how public lands are used. National parks are managed to preserve ecological values and public access; proposals for high-profile private events can test those management priorities and provoke strong local responses.

Conservation priorities shape how national parks are used for public access and protection.

For professional sports leagues, the incident also illustrates reputational risks. Organizers that explore nontraditional venues must weigh logistical hurdles and community sentiment as closely as broadcast and sponsorship opportunities.

Beyond immediate optics, the exchange between MLB and Jackson-area officials could influence future discussions about special events on federal lands. Local leaders keeping a unified stance made a quick outcome more likely, signaling to other organizations that community consent matters for site selection.

This story was first published by WyoFile and is republished here with permission.