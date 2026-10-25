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Friday’s slate of Wyoming high school football left a clear separation between dominant routs and tight conference battles — results that alter playoff outlooks and momentum for teams across the state. Several Laramie County programs posted decisive wins, while a handful of conference matchups ended in one-score finishes that will matter in the standings.

Standouts and upsets

In Class 4A, a pair of Cheyenne programs produced authoritative victories. Cheyenne East rolled to a comfortable win, and Cheyenne Central piled up points on the road. Meanwhile, Sheridan’s narrow victory over Laramie underscored how quickly league positions can shift late in the season.

Cheyenne-area programs produced commanding wins that shifted local momentum.

Several blowouts across lower classifications were hard to ignore: Burlington put up an unusually high tally, and Dubois also posted a dominant performance in Class 1A. Those results will boost confidence for the winners and force opponents to reassess before next week’s games.

Key conference outcomes

Multiple conference games decided playoff seeding and rivalry bragging rights. Tight finishes included Star Valley edging Cody and Riverton holding off Lander. A handful of defensive struggles produced low-scoring affairs, including a rare 8–0 result in the 2A ranks.

Several conference games finished within one or two points, affecting seeding.

Class Matchup Score Notes 4A Natrona County vs. Cheyenne South 60–0 4A Sheridan vs. Laramie 35–27 4A Cheyenne East vs. Kelly Walsh 38–7 4A Cheyenne Central vs. Rock Springs 52–13 4A Thunder Basin vs. Campbell County 15–14 3A Star Valley vs. Cody 28–27 Conference game 3A Jackson vs. Evanston 41–14 Conference game 3A Riverton vs. Lander 24–21 Conference game 3A Buffalo vs. Douglas 37–6 Conference game 3A Green River vs. Powell 27–21 Conference game 3A Rawlins vs. Worland 36–0 Conference game 2A Cokeville vs. Mountain View 41–0 Conference game 2A Lovell vs. Lyman 16–14 Conference game 2A Newcastle vs. Burns 42–30 Conference game 2A Tongue River vs. Moorcroft 8–0 Conference game 2A Thermopolis vs. Pinedale 41–8 Conference game 2A Glenrock vs. Wheatland 18–12 Conference game 1A 9-Man Big Piney vs. Wyoming Indian 64–0 Conference game 1A 9-Man Rocky Mountain vs. Upton 47–0 1A 9-Man Sundance vs. Southeast 49–6 Conference game 1A 9-Man Pine Bluffs vs. Lusk 41–6 1A 9-Man Wright vs. Lingle–Ft. Laramie 47–6 Conference game 1A 9-Man Greybull vs. Wind River 48–0 Conference game 1A 6-Man Dubois vs. Guernsey–Sunrise 62–6 Conference game 1A 6-Man Burlington vs. Midwest 90–13 Conference game

What this means next

Conference standings will be reshaped by these results; several one-point and two-point games leave seeding unsettled heading into the next weekend.

Teams that suffered lopsided losses face immediate pressure to shore up defenses and game plans before playoff-qualification windows tighten.

For Laramie County fans, wins by Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South (despite the loss) and Pine Bluffs highlight local programs that remain central to regional storylines.

Full schedules and updated standings will clarify playoff paths in the coming days; expect coaches to analyze film and adjust quickly as the postseason picture becomes clearer.