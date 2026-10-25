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Friday’s slate of Wyoming high school football left a clear separation between dominant routs and tight conference battles — results that alter playoff outlooks and momentum for teams across the state. Several Laramie County programs posted decisive wins, while a handful of conference matchups ended in one-score finishes that will matter in the standings.
Standouts and upsets
In Class 4A, a pair of Cheyenne programs produced authoritative victories. Cheyenne East rolled to a comfortable win, and Cheyenne Central piled up points on the road. Meanwhile, Sheridan’s narrow victory over Laramie underscored how quickly league positions can shift late in the season.
Several blowouts across lower classifications were hard to ignore: Burlington put up an unusually high tally, and Dubois also posted a dominant performance in Class 1A. Those results will boost confidence for the winners and force opponents to reassess before next week’s games.
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Key conference outcomes
Multiple conference games decided playoff seeding and rivalry bragging rights. Tight finishes included Star Valley edging Cody and Riverton holding off Lander. A handful of defensive struggles produced low-scoring affairs, including a rare 8–0 result in the 2A ranks.
|Class
|Matchup
|Score
|Notes
|4A
|Natrona County vs. Cheyenne South
|60–0
|4A
|Sheridan vs. Laramie
|35–27
|4A
|Cheyenne East vs. Kelly Walsh
|38–7
|4A
|Cheyenne Central vs. Rock Springs
|52–13
|4A
|Thunder Basin vs. Campbell County
|15–14
|3A
|Star Valley vs. Cody
|28–27
|Conference game
|3A
|Jackson vs. Evanston
|41–14
|Conference game
|3A
|Riverton vs. Lander
|24–21
|Conference game
|3A
|Buffalo vs. Douglas
|37–6
|Conference game
|3A
|Green River vs. Powell
|27–21
|Conference game
|3A
|Rawlins vs. Worland
|36–0
|Conference game
|2A
|Cokeville vs. Mountain View
|41–0
|Conference game
|2A
|Lovell vs. Lyman
|16–14
|Conference game
|2A
|Newcastle vs. Burns
|42–30
|Conference game
|2A
|Tongue River vs. Moorcroft
|8–0
|Conference game
|2A
|Thermopolis vs. Pinedale
|41–8
|Conference game
|2A
|Glenrock vs. Wheatland
|18–12
|Conference game
|1A 9-Man
|Big Piney vs. Wyoming Indian
|64–0
|Conference game
|1A 9-Man
|Rocky Mountain vs. Upton
|47–0
|1A 9-Man
|Sundance vs. Southeast
|49–6
|Conference game
|1A 9-Man
|Pine Bluffs vs. Lusk
|41–6
|1A 9-Man
|Wright vs. Lingle–Ft. Laramie
|47–6
|Conference game
|1A 9-Man
|Greybull vs. Wind River
|48–0
|Conference game
|1A 6-Man
|Dubois vs. Guernsey–Sunrise
|62–6
|Conference game
|1A 6-Man
|Burlington vs. Midwest
|90–13
|Conference game
What this means next
- Conference standings will be reshaped by these results; several one-point and two-point games leave seeding unsettled heading into the next weekend.
- Teams that suffered lopsided losses face immediate pressure to shore up defenses and game plans before playoff-qualification windows tighten.
- For Laramie County fans, wins by Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South (despite the loss) and Pine Bluffs highlight local programs that remain central to regional storylines.
Full schedules and updated standings will clarify playoff paths in the coming days; expect coaches to analyze film and adjust quickly as the postseason picture becomes clearer.