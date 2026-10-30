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With fewer than three weeks elapsed in the NHL campaign, early results are already reshaping how teams are viewed. Some surprise starts feel sustainable; others look like temporary noise. Below are two early-season storylines — one we expect to persist, one we don’t — and what they mean for the teams involved.

False: The Philadelphia Flyers will go the entire season without winning

That narrative — often shared in jest — shouldn’t be taken literally: the Philadelphia club will win games. But the evidence so far suggests fans should not expect a quick rebound to contender form.

Locker-room signs and dressing-room mood often mirror early-season struggles.

The Flyers, who reached the playoffs last season, have started poorly and the problems are multi-layered. Offense has been especially scarce: they have managed only 11 goals through nine matches, all losses, and the attack has produced few clear chances. At the other end, defensive lapses have compounded the pressure on goaltending and coaching.

Management decisions and roster construction are now under sharper scrutiny. Coach Rick Tocchet is in the second season of a five-year deal; a prolonged slump could force the front office into difficult choices sooner than planned.

Why they won’t stay winless: An NHL season is long, and a few tactical tweaks, health returns or a favorable stretch of opponents typically lead to victories.

An NHL season is long, and a few tactical tweaks, health returns or a favorable stretch of opponents typically lead to victories. Why concerns are real: Poor creation of high-danger chances, a lack of finish, and inconsistent defense suggest deeper issues than mere bad luck.

Poor creation of high-danger chances, a lack of finish, and inconsistent defense suggest deeper issues than mere bad luck. What to watch next: special teams performance, line combinations that produce scoring, and whether management changes approach at the trade deadline.

Truth: The Utah Mammoth appear to be taking a clear step forward

Early indicators point to genuine improvement for the Utah Mammoth. Whether measured by on-ice execution, roster depth or coaching adjustments, there are reasons to view this as more than a hot start.

Progress rarely arrives overnight; it shows up in cleaner defensive positioning, more reliable secondary scoring and stronger habits in close games. The Mammoth are displaying several of these traits, suggesting their current form may be the start of a lasting upgrade rather than a short-lived surprise.

Signs of growth: better team structure in transition, more balanced scoring across lines, and fewer self-inflicted mistakes in key moments.

better team structure in transition, more balanced scoring across lines, and fewer self-inflicted mistakes in key moments. Why it matters: sustained improvement changes how opponents prepare and can shift expectations for playoff contention and roster moves.

sustained improvement changes how opponents prepare and can shift expectations for playoff contention and roster moves. Near-term indicators to follow: depth players keeping production steady, special teams trends, and results against established contenders.

These early-season reads are not definitive; small sample sizes often mislead. Still, they matter now because they shape front-office timing, fan sentiment and the media narrative heading into November and the holiday stretch. Teams that correct course early can save a season, while those that don’t can find themselves reacting under pressure.

Watch the upcoming schedule, health updates and how each club responds to adversity. Those developments will be the clearest signals of whether these early patterns will endure.