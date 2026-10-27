Post on Facebook Post on Flipboard Share on LinkedIn Post on Reddit Share on Telegram Share on X Send through Whatsapp

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday that quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss the remainder of the season after doctors discovered multiple blood clots in his lungs, a development that immediately reshapes the team’s short-term plans and playoff hopes. The club and Hurts’ representatives say he will undergo several months of treatment but is expected to recover fully.

Hurts’ health crisis traces back to a calf injury sustained in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, when an opponent’s cleat struck his lower leg. A precautionary ultrasound in London on October 10 initially identified a superficial clot, but subsequent imaging detected that the clot had moved and worsened, prompting the Eagles to place him on injured reserve and, ultimately, to rule him out for the season after pulmonary clots were found.

How this alters the Eagles’ immediate outlook

With Hurts sidelined, the Eagles face a steep challenge at the most important position in football. Head coach Nick Sirianni must now reorganize an offense built around Hurts’ mobility and playmaking instincts while managing a thin and unproven quarterback room.

Eagles’ backups taking reps as coaches rework the offense.

Tanner McKee started in Hurts’ place in Week 6 and the offense struggled in a 25-14 loss. McKee completed 26 of 45 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown—serviceable in spots but not enough to bridge the gap left by Hurts’ absence.

Veteran backup Andy Dalton, who had been with the team earlier this season, declined a return to Philadelphia and signed with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, removing a veteran option from the market. The Eagles added Joe Milton from the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad and will rotate him with Cole Payton as they evaluate who can stabilize the offense.

What matters to the season right now

The timing of Hurts’ diagnosis matters because it forces a shift in game planning and roster strategy:

Coaching staff likely to adopt a more conservative game script.

Play-calling : Expect a more conservative script early — emphasis on the run game and shorter, higher-percentage passes to protect backups and control the clock.

: Expect a more conservative script early — emphasis on the run game and shorter, higher-percentage passes to protect backups and control the clock. Quarterback depth : McKee, Milton and Payton will get reps; the team may pursue free agents or trades if internal options don’t provide consistency.

: McKee, Milton and Payton will get reps; the team may pursue free agents or trades if internal options don’t provide consistency. Medical timeline : Hurts’ agent has said he will be sidelined for about three months for treatment. While doctors expect a full recovery, the pulmonary clots make a return this season unlikely.

: Hurts’ agent has said he will be sidelined for about three months for treatment. While doctors expect a full recovery, the pulmonary clots make a return this season unlikely. Roster moves: The Eagles must balance short-term help with long-term planning — promoting practice-squad talent, adding experienced backups, and preserving future draft flexibility.

On the field, Philadelphia will need to lean on its playmakers. Receiver DeVonta Smith provided a bright spot by hauling in McKee’s lone touchdown, and the coaching staff will likely try to unlock more production from the run game and quick passing concepts to reduce pressure on the new starters.

Division and playoff implications

The NFC East, weakened by uneven play from other clubs, gives Philadelphia a narrow window to remain competitive despite this setback. Dallas and Washington have both shown vulnerabilities, and New York’s recent wins do not make them invulnerable.

Still, losing a franchise quarterback alters expectations dramatically. Even if the Eagles remain mathematically alive in the division, the path to a deep postseason run becomes more difficult without Hurts’ unique skill set.

Options for Philadelphia

At this stage the most realistic moves for the Eagles are incremental: evaluate McKee and Milton on a game-by-game basis, scour the free-agent market for a veteran bridge quarterback if needed, and consider trade options only if a clear upgrade is available and doesn’t compromise the team’s future.

Longer term, the franchise must balance the desire to remain competitive this season with protecting cap space, draft capital and medical priorities for Hurts’ recovery. The club’s choices over the coming weeks will signal whether Philadelphia is aiming to stay in contention or to pivot toward rebuilding depth for next year.

Where things stand medically

Hurts’ agent confirmed the three-month treatment expectation and the projection of a full recovery. Pulmonary clots are treated aggressively because of their risk, and the medical timetable will determine when — or if — Hurts can return to NFL practice and competition. For now, the team’s focus is on his health rather than a timetable for play.

As the Eagles reassess their roster and game plans, the immediate priority is stabilizing the offense and protecting the team’s playoff chances without jeopardizing Hurts’ long-term health.