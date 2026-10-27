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The Wyoming Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the state’s restriction that stops voters from changing party affiliation in the final 96 days before a primary, clearing the path for November’s general election to run under rules enacted in 2023. The unanimous ruling frames the deadline as a modest regulatory step meant to protect how primaries are run, a decision that will immediately affect voter behavior and party strategy ahead of upcoming contests.

The court weighed competing constitutional directives: the protection of the franchise and the Legislature’s responsibility to “secure the purity of elections.” In its opinion, justices concluded the 96-day cutoff does not impose an unconstitutional burden on voters and applies uniformly to all electors.

How the ruling changes voting this year

The practical result is straightforward: Wyoming voters may not switch party affiliation within the 96 days before a primary. That deadline aligns with the state’s candidate filing window, meaning voters must decide their party status before the candidate field is finalized.

Voters must change party affiliation before the 96-day pre-primary deadline.

Before the law passed in 2023, voters could change affiliation on Election Day at polling places. The court’s decision restores and upholds the newer restrictions going into the next election cycle.

Who is affected: Any registered Wyoming voter wanting to change party affiliation close to a primary.

Any registered Wyoming voter wanting to change party affiliation close to a primary. What it forbids: Last-minute party switches intended to participate in another party’s primary — often called crossover voting .

Last-minute party switches intended to participate in another party’s primary — often called . Enforcement: The statutes set a fixed deadline and consistent rules for all counties.

The statutes set a fixed deadline and consistent rules for all counties. Political impact: Parties will finalize primary electorates earlier, and campaign plans may change because candidate slates are locked in sooner.

Responses from officials and challengers

Secretary of State Chuck Gray, who was named as the official defendant in the case, praised the decision as a defense of election integrity. Plaintiffs’ counsel expressed disappointment, saying the court opted to defer to the Legislature’s authority to regulate elections rather than elevate the voting-rights claim to the highest priority.

The plaintiffs include individual voters, former candidates and a retired state legislator. They initially contested the state’s “sore loser” restriction on failed primary candidates appearing on the general ballot, then expanded their challenge to other election rules before narrowing the appeal to the pre-primary freeze period.

Legal reasoning and background

The dispute began with a 2024 lawsuit and moved through the Laramie County District Court, which upheld the statutes as a valid exercise of legislative power. On appeal, the Wyoming Supreme Court examined two constitutional provisions: one protecting the free exercise of suffrage and another authorizing the Legislature to enact laws that preserve the integrity of elections.

The Wyoming Supreme Court issued a unanimous opinion upholding the restriction.

While the court rejected the state’s more extreme claim — that primaries are not “elections” in a constitutional sense because they were not used at statehood — it nevertheless ruled the 96-day rule passes constitutional muster. The court described the burden on voters as limited, emphasizing that the rule applies equally on the same calendar and that voters receive fair notice of the deadline.

Justice Kari Gray authored the opinion. Justice Bridget Hill recused herself because of prior involvement in the case when she served as attorney general; a district judge sat in her place for the decision.

What to watch next

The ruling preserves the current framework for Wyoming primaries but does not necessarily end the political debate. Plaintiffs signaled interest in legislative change rather than additional judicial relief, saying they hope future lawmakers will revisit recent election restrictions.

Legislative response: Incoming legislators could seek to amend or repeal the party-affiliation deadline.

Further litigation: While this appeal was narrowed to the freeze period, other legal arguments or new suits could emerge.

Voter action: Wyoming residents should check registration deadlines well before primaries to avoid missing the cutoff.

The decision takes immediate effect for upcoming elections and will shape how campaigns, parties and voters prepare in the months ahead. This story may be updated as additional responses or legislative actions develop.