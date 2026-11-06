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A Cheyenne woman was arrested after investigators matched a dented sport-utility vehicle seen on home security footage to three separate porch package thefts, police said. The case underscores how doorbell cameras and license‑plate networks are increasingly central to solving neighborhood crimes.

Investigation tied deliveries to a single vehicle

Officers identified 37‑year‑old Erica White as the registered owner of a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer after residents shared surveillance video showing a blonde driver removing packages from front porches. Police say the same dented SUV appears in footage from three thefts reported in late September.

Doorbell camera footage helped investigators link the stolen deliveries to the same vehicle.

The probe began after an officer responded to a report on the 900 block of East 6th Street. A homeowner provided a recording from a doorbell camera that captured a woman driving up in the Trailblazer, taking deliveries left on the porch, and leaving the scene.

How authorities located the vehicle

Investigators ran the vehicle description through a citywide camera network and traced the license plate, which led them to the SUV parked outside the woman’s workplace the same night the latest theft was reported.

Police say they found the vehicle with the suspect inside and recovered property believed to be stolen. White was taken into custody without incident and booked into Laramie County Jail on suspicion of three counts of theft.

Sept. 25: First theft reported; home security footage captures a blonde woman and a dented gray Trailblazer.

First theft reported; home security footage captures a blonde woman and a dented gray Trailblazer. Sept. 28: Second similar theft documented on camera.

Second similar theft documented on camera. Sept. 30: Third theft reported; officer locates the SUV via camera network and arrests the registered owner at about 10:30 p.m.

Third theft reported; officer locates the SUV via camera network and arrests the registered owner at about 10:30 p.m. Outcome: Stolen items recovered from the vehicle; suspect booked into county jail.

The investigation highlights the role of interconnected surveillance—residential cameras plus traffic and license‑plate readers—in rapidly narrowing leads. Neighbors’ decision to post footage on social media also produced tips that investigators say were helpful.

Authorities did not release additional details about the value of the recovered items or whether more charges were under consideration. White remains in custody; she is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.