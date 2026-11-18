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A Cheyenne man, 19, is headed to Laramie County District Court after authorities say a year-long probe found he was trading child sexual abuse material online. The case, which centers on files reportedly shared through messaging platforms, underscores how social networks, digital forensics and local prosecutors are intersecting in investigations of online sex crimes.

Brayden Lyday was taken into custody in late October after the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) says it traced illicit material to an account tied to his email and to an IP address at his Cheyenne residence. Prosecutors have charged him with multiple felonies; court records list no scheduled plea date.

The criminal complaint filed in Laramie County alleges Lyday engaged in both distribution and possession of illegal material. Law enforcement officials say the probe began in February when an online platform flagged a video involving a child and reported the activity to state investigators.

Investigators allege the initial tip came from Discord, which flagged an account for sending a roughly two-minute video in which a child was shown performing sexual acts on an adult. DCI agents then analyzed the email address connected to that account and followed an IP address back to Lyday’s Cheyenne home, according to the affidavit.

In April, authorities obtained a search warrant for Lyday’s Discord account. The warrant, prosecutors say, led to messages showing he had shared additional unlawful videos with other users. Investigators also report finding the same type of material on other platforms and believe some files were acquired from services such as X and Telegram.

When investigators interviewed Lyday on Oct. 19, he told them he used Discord mainly for gaming and chatting with friends, court documents state. A subsequent forensic search of his phone reportedly turned up a hidden photo-folder containing 17 files that investigators say depict child sexual abuse.

Charges: Eight felony counts — four for alleged sexual exploitation through creating or receiving child sexual abuse material and four for possession of such material.

Eight felony counts — four for alleged sexual exploitation through creating or receiving child sexual abuse material and four for possession of such material. Potential penalty: If convicted on every count and sentenced to the maximum on each, the combined exposure cited in charging documents totals up to 88 years behind bars.

If convicted on every count and sentenced to the maximum on each, the combined exposure cited in charging documents totals up to 88 years behind bars. Bail: Lyday was released on a $50,000 cash bond.

Lyday was released on a $50,000 cash bond. Case status: A Laramie County judge found probable cause and bound the case to District Court; a plea hearing has not been set.

The charges are serious and carry significant legal consequences, but the defendant remains presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The DCI and local prosecutors will present evidence at the District Court level, where the case will proceed through Wyoming’s criminal process.

Beyond the immediate courtroom implications, the investigation highlights growing reliance on platform tip-lines and cross-platform digital tracing in child-exploitation probes. When companies report suspected child sexual abuse material, state and local agencies often use email and IP data, warrants and device forensics to build cases.

What to watch next

Court filings and scheduled hearings will determine how quickly the matter moves forward; at present there is no listed date for Lyday’s plea. Observers and victims’ advocates often follow such cases for how prosecutors handle evidence from social apps and encrypted services, and for any statements from the platforms involved.

For now, the investigation and the charges remain subject to judicial review. Prosecutors, defense counsel and the court will determine the next legal steps as the matter proceeds to District Court.