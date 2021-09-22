Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Selected for National Event

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra has been chosen to represent the State of Wyoming in the first-ever national United Symphonies of America! (USA!) “edutainment” event. The community is invited to join CSO in viewing the video launch at a watch party scheduled for September 30, 4:30 p.m. in the Sunflower Room at the Laramie County Library. The one-hour online program will involve one orchestra from each state and interweave musical entertainment with information about how symphony orchestras enrich local communities.

“We are thrilled to have been selected to represent the State of Wyoming in this historic initiative,” said Lindsey Reynolds, Executive Director of Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. “The local program that we’ll be showcasing is our inaugural “Symphony at Sunset” outdoor concert from this past summer, where around 1,000 community members enjoyed beautiful free classical music while watching a wonderful Wyoming sunset. I encourage everyone to come to the watch party for some fun and a meaningful dose of Cheyenne pride!” Those who are unable to attend are encouraged to tune in to the video premiere on the symphony website.

According to United Symphonies of America! co-founder Jonathan McPhee, the first-of-its-kind collaborative program has been designed to meet multiple challenges faced by community orchestras emerging from the pandemic.

“Post-pandemic, the nation’s professional orchestras are facing challenges related to audience development, resource development, and the ongoing effort to be diverse and inclusive,” McPhee said. “The United Symphonies of America! project is designed to help orchestras meet these challenges and showcase the wonderful contributions they make throughout the nation.”

The project will shine a light on the participating orchestras’ community impact programs, such as outdoor pops concerts, Nutcracker events with local ballet companies, educational programs aimed at school children, and collaborative initiatives with galleries, museums, and universities.

The event is free of charge, however, organizers are hopeful that viewers will be inspired to support their local orchestras by making donations or purchasing promotional t-shirts and hats. Direct links to do both will be provided during the online presentation.

CSO’s participation in the USA! video is sponosred by Visit Cheyenne and Spradley Barr Toyota.