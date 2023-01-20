CPD Requests Assistance Investigating Recent Burglaries

The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a recent surge of burglaries where criminals are targeting valuable items left inside of vehicles.

In the past 30 days, we have received more than 50 reports of these incidents throughout Cheyenne. In over half of these cases, vehicle windows were broken, while others gained access through unlocked doors.

Officers are contacting persons of interest and detectives are actively pursuing leads. We encourage citizens to exercise caution anytime vehicles are left unattended. Do not leave valuable items or firearms inside of parked vehicles and always remember to lock up.

Additionally, video evidence can be very valuable in these investigations – we recommend installing surveillance cameras in a location that captures parked vehicles. Anyone with information or surveillance video of these crimes is encouraged to contact the detective bureau at (307) 637-6513.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00. The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.