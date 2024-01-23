$20,000 Better Cities for Pet Grant Awarded to Cheyenne Animal Shelter

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter is pleased to announce its selection as one of five cities nationwide to receive a $20,000 BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ grant for the implementation of their Business Partnership Program. This community-wide initiative aims to boost the number of pet-friendly businesses and promote pet-inclusive housing within the region.

The Business Partnership Program provides participating businesses with essential tools to thrive as pet-friendly establishments, including clear signage, access to a resource library, marketing opportunities, and tangible assets such as watering dishes and pet waste bags. Additionally, it establishes a comprehensive directory of pet-friendly businesses, accessible on the Shelter’s website and featured in the ePet Prints newsletter and adoption packets.

“As a dog owner myself, I know how pets contribute to their owners’ well-being,” said Mayor Patrick Collins. “The Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s Business Partnership Program will help support businesses in our community that choose to allow pets and improve the lives of pets and their owners across Cheyenne.”

Pet ownership is an important contributor to the local economy. Through retail, veterinary, and other pet-related services, an individual animal contributes as much as $12,357 to the local economy over its lifetime. By fostering a pet-friendly community, the Business Partnership Program aims to attract new businesses and residents, contribute to economic growth, increase consumer spending, and enhance community health.

Britney Tennant, CEO of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, said, “We feel privileged to be chosen as recipients of the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ Grant. Our commitment extends beyond accommodating our furry companions; it is about nurturing economic growth, attracting new ventures, and enhancing the overall well-being of our community. The Cheyenne Animal Shelter Business Partnership Program, powered by BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™, is our path to a future where inclusivity and prosperity go hand in paw.”

For those interested in learning more or joining as a partner, please visit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s website at https://www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org/business-partnerships or contact Amber Ash, Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, at aash@caswyo.org or (307) 459-0276.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world’s pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We’re also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. We’re also dedicated to providing a safe and fun place for dogs to stay and socialize at over 200 Camp Bow Wow® doggy day care and boarding facilities. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.