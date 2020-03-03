2020 U.S. Census helps Cheyenne Businesses

The 2020 U.S. Census Complete Count Committee reminds local businesses of the importance of being counted. Being counted means receiving critical dollars for our communities and towns.

For businesses whose sales depend on individual consumers, the census is essential. It tells us how many people live in each area. It describes their living arrangements, ages, income, educational attainment, commuting patterns and occupations. It even describes the kinds of homes people have. For example, the age of the home, the number of rooms, its value, whether it has a complete kitchen and plumbing facilities, the availability of telephones and automobiles, as well as the type of home-heating fuel.

Census data is essential for business. And while the census data is not collected for business use per se, businesses have recognized its value. Businesses utilize census data for decision‐making such as where to locate factories, shopping centers, movie theaters, banks, and offices. Census data provides insights on where to target potential markets based on residents’ age structure, educational profile, industry/occupation experience, and income. The 2020 Census details demographic information that holds exceptional value for our companies and businesses.

It is our civic duty to promote the importance of the Census to small business owners, employees, clients, and customers in Cheyenne on the importance of “Being Counted.” “Being Counted” is not just a buzz word. It equates to dollars, which in turn helps Cheyenne’s economy, our social programs, health care, infrastructure and school programs, just to name a few.

Cheyenne businesses, unite! Stand up and be counted in the 2020 Census.

Photo courtesy of Idler Photography