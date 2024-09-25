2025 Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Nominees Announced

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the nominees for our 2025 Board of Directors. These esteemed individuals have been selected for their leadership, dedication, and commitment to advancing the business community in Cheyenne and Laramie County.

As the voice of local business, the Chamber relies on the expertise and vision of its Board members to guide initiatives that foster economic growth, community engagement, and the overall prosperity of our region. This year’s nominees represent a diverse cross-section of industries, bringing with them a wealth of experience and a shared passion for the future of Cheyenne.

2025 Board of Directors Nominees:

Katye Ames, WRA Law Firm Bio: Katye Ames is a Partner at Woodhouse Roden Ames & Brennan, LLC, specializing in corporate and criminal defense, and civil litigation, with a proven track record in both state and federal courts, and holds a Juris Doctorate with Honors from the University of Tennessee College of Law.



David Cook, First National Bank of Omaha Bio: David Cook is the Director of Community Banking at FNBO, bringing over 30 years of banking experience in Cheyenne to his role, and is deeply committed to supporting local businesses and the community through his civic involvement and leadership in various organizations.



Megan Herrington, Black Cat Steel Erectors Bio: Megan Herrington is the Office Administrator at Black Cat Steel Erection & Crane Services, where she manages office operations, payroll, bookkeeping, hiring, and supports safety, training, and project management.



David Pope, DAPCPA Bio: David Pope is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Regis University with over two decades of experience in accounting, having founded three successful CPA firms that serve clients across all fifty states and internationally, specializing in complex tax strategies, regulatory compliance, and litigation consulting.



Jeff Siebert, TBC Mfg. Inc. Bio: Jeff Siebert is the driving force behind TBC Mfg. Inc., a family-owned business with over 30 years of success. As part of the third generation involved in the company’s daily operations, Jeff oversees a team that provides top-tier tooling to industries like HVAC, Automotive, Aerospace, and Furniture.



Nick Dodgson, Cheyenne Motorsports Bio: Nick has over 35 years of experience in the power sports and automotive industries, with a passion for anything with an engine and wheels, and as a co-owner of his own store, he is dedicated to creating the best experience for fellow enthusiasts.



The Board Slate will be presented for election through an electronic vote at the Chamber’s Annual Circle of Champions, Business Month luncheon, scheduled on October 8th.

Service on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors involves attending Board of Directors meetings, visibly representing the Chamber and business community, attending Chamber and industry events, and participating in discussions that lay out the long-term vision and goals of the Chamber.

These nominations are pivotal for the Chamber as we continue to champion the best interests of the business community, ensuring a vibrant and thriving economy for the years ahead.