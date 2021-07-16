On behalf of the Cheyenne Kiwanis Club, the public is invited to the 56th annual Kiwanis FFA “Sale of Champions” on August 13 at the historic Wyoming Hereford Ranch.

The Cheyenne Kiwanis Club knows how hard Laramie County Youth work to achieve their FFA projects and goals and feels that holding the event at the historic Wyoming Hereford Ranch will help set the stage to support their efforts. Since 1883, the Hereford Ranch has been a major source of superior seed stock of registered Hereford cattle marketed throughout North America. The Hereford Ranch knows what it takes to produce a champion, and so do Laramie County youth.

The livestock auction highlights a year of hard work and dedication for Laramie County FFA members. This is the most exciting time of year for the young people of Laramie County who are competing in the Laramie County Fair. Beef cattle, market lambs, and hogs, along with market goats and poultry, are being pampered and prepared for competition and the ultimate goal of being selected a “champion” by the judge.

The success of the FFA sale would not be possible without the support and generosity of local patrons, which allows livestock exhibitors to be rewarded for their hard work and dedication to their FFA projects. The money raised by these young agriculturists is used for scholarships and education, and reinvestment in new animal projects. In addition to learning financial responsibility, raising livestock teaches many life skills such as leadership, managing diversity, and critical thinking. By participating in the sale, donors help build future Laramie County leaders.

Livestock purchases during the auction offer recognition and a possible tax deduction for businesses and individuals alike. The purchaser also benefits from a top-quality meat product for personal use or may donate the livestock to a worthy cause. While the FFA member benefits from the sale, Laramie County also receives benefits when animals are donated to various non-profit organizations, helping vital organizations serve the local community’s needs.

Uncle Fred’s Catering will serve dinner at 5:30 p.m. in advance of the sale, and a cash bar is available. The livestock sale begins at approximately 7:00 p.m. at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch located at 1101 Hereford Ranch Rd.

You are invited to one of the Cheyenne Kiwanis Club’s annual highlights, the “Sale of Champions,” on August 13. Envision the glories of yesteryear, as well as the pride of the present and the promise of the future at this year’s event. For tickets or more information, please call 307.638.3763!

Above image: last year’s top-selling steer.