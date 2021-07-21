In 2013, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation launched its 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit, a tribute to all those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, including the 343 members of the Fire Department of New York City (FDNY) who made the ultimate sacrifice. The high-tech, 83-foot-tractor-trailer, which transforms into a 1,100 square foot exhibit, is a tool to further educate people across the country about the events of that tragic day.

Welcomed around the nation, from the Black Hills of South Dakota to the Tennessee State Fairgrounds, the memorial provides interactive education, including artifacts such as steel beams from the towers, documentary videos, and recording of first responder radio transmissions. Interactive guided tours are carried out by FDNY firefighters who provide firsthand accounts of the day and its aftermath. The 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit, which has traveled to nearly 50 states and Canada, has welcomed in over 500,000 people to date.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is committed to ensuring we NEVER FORGET.

This exhibit will be in Cheyenne at the West end of The Depot from July 23-26. This is an opportunity you will not want to miss.

For more information on the 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit, please contact exhibit@Tunnel2Towers.org.