Visit Cheyenne Partners with Array to Develop Public Arts App

A new mobile application designed to give customizable tours of public art around Cheyenne is now available for free to visitors and residents. The GPS-driven map indicates where murals, Big Boots, and bronze sculptures are located and includes additional information about the artwork and artists.

Making use of apprenticeship grant money, Array School of Design and Technology partnered with the local destination marketing organization Visit Cheyenne to develop the app. Information about public art pieces cataloged by Arts Cheyenne and the Boys and Girls Club was used as the foundation of the app. The development process gave real-world experience to Array apprentice Zach Lopez-Smith (now a full-time employee for Array) and expanded the arsenal of services Visit Cheyenne offers to the community.

“Providing another platform for people to explore Cheyenne is exciting – we hope to reach another generation of tourists and show off our unexpected arts scene at the same time,” said Andi Jaspersen, Visit Cheyenne’s Experience and Marketing Manager. The application joins the free Big Boots audio tour, the Pair of Pronghorn Scavenger Hunt, and several digital savings passes in a collection of technology-driven products Visit Cheyenne has built out.

With events like the annual Paint Slingers’ street art festival continually growing the population of public art around town, Visit Cheyenne will keep adding to the database in the Cheyenne Arts app.

