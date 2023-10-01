A Breakdown from X to Z in Generational Healthcare

With such diversity in age groups participating in the workforce, it’s inevitable that preferences in benefits will vary. Healthcare is one area that’s already troublesome to navigate as an employer, but taking into consideration the desires of several groups can make it more complicated. United Healthcare recently released research about what different generations are looking for in their healthcare coverage, and we have the highlights:

Baby Boomers tend to prefer traditional healthcare, sticking with one highly reputable provider, and choose in-person care visits over virtual.

Generation X tend to value healthcare options for not just them, but for their families as well. While they still seem to prefer in person options, they aren’t as opposed to virtual healthcare as older generations. Flexible scheduling is key for the same reason that family plans are; many in this generation have busy schedules and are providing for children and/or parents.

Millennials value accessibility, transparency, and flexibility in their healthcare plans. They appreciate the convenience of digital appointments, and they expect providers to be clear about costs. If they aren’t, most millennials want the ability to change providers to one who better suits their needs.