Two Days and Counting Until the Government Shutdown

We are now two days out from the highly controversial government shutdown. Earlier today, the House voted to shoot down the advance on the GOP’s proposed short-term funding bill. This bill was a last-ditch effort to prevent the shutdown from occurring. With it failing to advance, it seems the odds of avoiding the shutdown have drastically dropped. The White House even sent out a memo to its employees detailing the procedure to take for a shutdown.

WY We Care: A full government shutdown would be harmful to our nation as a whole, but also to our local community and economy. Wyoming’s economy is dependent on tourism, largely thanks to Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons, parks that are well loved across the globe. Along with many other industries, National Parks will be closed if the government is shut down. Our military members would also suffer financially if a shutdown were to occur, as they wouldn’t receive paychecks for their work until after the shutdown ended.

Go deeper: Curtis Dubay, Chief Economist for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and speaker at our upcoming Economic Forecast Brunch, recently wrote up a summary of the updates on the impending government shutdown and the negative impacts it will likely have.