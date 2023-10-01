There’s More than Groceries being Sold in the Kroger-Albertsons Merger

Last October, the largest grocery merger up to date was announced between Kroger and Albertsons, one of which Cheyenne is very familiar with. In our city alone, we have four stores underneath the Albertsons company. As part of their efforts to get this deal passed through the Federal Trade Commission, an endeavor that could take up to two years, the two companies have announced that they will be selling over 400 0f their stores nationwide to C&S Wholesale Grocers.

WY We Care: Among the stores that will be involved in the sale are 12 of the Albertsons Companies stores located in Wyoming. The stores set to be sold have not yet been announced, and they won’t be until the merger is closer to completion. Considering that four of the sixteen Albertsons Companies grocery stores in Wyoming are located in Cheyenne, there’s a good chance that in the next few years, our King Soopers, Safeway, or Albertsons will be in new hands.

