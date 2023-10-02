Home » Business Community

Feeling Festive? B2B Expo is Coming to Town

J. Elizabeth Bennett Posted On October 2, 2023
There’s no place like Cheyenne for the holidays, so come join us at the Business to Business Expo on October 17, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Little America – Attendance is Free!

Unwrap Some Holiday Fun: 

  • Your Cheyenne Chamber’s Business to Business Expo will be jollier than Santa on a sugar rush, spicier than pumpkin pie, and more exciting than a New Year’s Eve fireworks display! 
  • Raffle prizes, games, and holiday snacks will be up for grabs to make this event a festive and engaging experience for everyone. 
  • With dozens of exhibitors showcasing their businesses, this expo will have attendees talking for seasons to come.

We’re thankful for DAPCPA for sponsoring your Cheyenne Chamber’s Business Month 2023.




