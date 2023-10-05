Government Shutdown Avoided – That was a Close One!

Thanks to a last minute short-term funding bill, a full government shutdown widely expected to occur was avoided. A government shutdown would have caused an array of problems for small businesses, military personnel, and our nation at large. We applaud the leadership demonstrated by members of congress who voted in favor of the continuing resolution for the good of Americans.

Go deeper: The short-term funding bill that kept our government from shutting down two days ago will keep the government funded until November 17, giving Congress time to work on pressing issues facing our country.

