A Conversation to Combat Crime

Crime rates are rising in our city – and Sheriff Brian Kozak is looking to stop it! Join us at our upcoming November luncheon this Friday, where Sheriff Kozak will be sharing with the Cheyenne business community methods to keep Cheyenne a safe place to live, work, and do business. Sheriff Kozak came up with the innovative idea to round up a wild west posse to decrease retail crime during the holiday sales, so this is sure to be a luncheon you don’t want to miss! It’s not too late – reserve your seats today.

WY We Care: With the holiday season on its way and crime rates spiking up, this is a crucial time of year to work together as a community to lower crime and keep Cheyenne safe. Theft, drug crimes, and vandalism are the top three most common crimes committed in our city, and they all can have harmful impacts on local business. The holiday season is also a time where retail theft has drastically spiked in years past, so it’s important for businesses to work together with local law enforcement and stay in the know on what they can do.